Caine Woods home shines with free Christmas light show for families.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A house in the Caine Woods community is drawing crowds this holiday season with a vibrant Christmas light display synchronized to music, all free for families to enjoy.
Each year, the homeowner decorates the property for multiple holidays, transforming it for Christmas, Halloween and even the Fourth of July. But the Christmas season is when the display draws the biggest turnout, featuring thousands of lights, themed decorations and musical elements that bring the home to life.
Heather Albarano watched as a child pressed a button to activate the display, sparking a burst of lights and music. “So much work must have gone into this!” Heather added.