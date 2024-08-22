MARYLAND - Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R-District 38) is calling on the Maryland Board of Public Works to postpone consideration of the US Wind’s Tidal Wetlands License Application.
According to Carozza's office, the project would build an industrial pier at the West Ocean City Harbor until and if the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issues its final decision regarding U.S. Wind’s offshore wind energy project. The West Ocean City Harbor is part of the district Sen. Carozza represents.
Sen. Carozza sent a letter to Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis to express her full opposition. She cites economic, ecological, boating and aesthetic concerns. Carozza says the project would negatively impact the commercial fishing industry.
At the end of the letter Carozza requests that the Members of the Maryland Board of Public Works postpone consideration of US Wind’s Tidal Wetlands License 23-WL until and if the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management grants final approval of US Wind’s Offshore Wind Energy project off Maryland’s Coast.
This comes as Ocean City threatens to sue BOEM over the Maryland Offshore Wind Project. Fenwick Island is set to vote on Friday on getting legal representation to join Ocean City as joint plaintiffs.