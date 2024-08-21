FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Town Council is poised to vote on whether it will join a lawsuit with Ocean City against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management regarding the Maryland Offshore Wind Project.
The Town of Fenwick Island currently has its Facebook cover photo set as the BOEM visual impact assessment of the beach in Ocean City at 84th Street.
On the agenda, the council is voting on authorization to retain Marzulla Law, LLC to represent the Mayor and Town Council of Fenwick Island as Plaintiffs in legal action.
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger says she’ll make a motion on Friday, Aug. 23 for the Town Council to vote on becoming a joint plaintiff in a lawsuit with Ocean City. She says in the past, Fenwick Island Town Council has been unanimously opposed to offshore wind farms. The mayor cites various concerns for marine life, safety, and tourism.
The lawsuit will not be filed until BOEM gives a favorable record of decision to U.S. Wind’s offshore wind project and approves the process. BOEM’s decision is expected in September.