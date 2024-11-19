CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Mayor Steve Rideout of Cambridge has formally announced his decision to resign as mayor, effective at midnight on Dec. 3. The announcement comes as Rideout and his wife prepare to relocate to a retirement community in Frederick, Maryland.
In a memo addressed to City Council President LaJan Cephas, City Manager Glenn Steckman, and the public, Mayor Rideout expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the city. He was elected in September 2022 and highlighted the progress Cambridge has made under his leadership.
“During these past two years and two months, I have seen so much progress in our city while understanding the challenges that staff and the city council have faced,” Rideout wrote. He credited the collaborative efforts of city commissioners, staff, and the community for addressing key issues such as crime reduction, housing development and youth job creation.
Rideout emphasized significant accomplishments during his tenure, including strengthening community policing efforts and addressing housing challenges. Rideout also pointed to the work being done in areas like the Pine Street Corridor and praised leadership in shaping the city's future.
“This is a new Cambridge being created about which our community can all be proud,” Rideout stated.
The announcement leaves the city preparing for its next steps in governance, as Rideout’s resignation coincides with his departure from Cambridge. Under the city charter, the mayor must be a full-time resident to hold the position.