REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The CAMP Rehoboth Choir is hosting its "The Best of Times" concerts to wrap up its 15th Anniversary season later this month.
The choir invites Delawareans to attend their choir concerts from Sept. 26-28 at the Epworth United Methodist Church at 19285 Holland Glade Rd. On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 26-27, the performances begin at 7p.m., and on Sunday, they begin at 3p.m.
According to the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center, the choir will perform:
- "The Best of Times"
- "The Prayer"
- "Imagine"
- "Disco Fever"
- "The Best of Beach Boys"
"It’s a great group of people, making great music, under a great director. What’s not to love?” said accompanist Dave Zipse.
Since the CAMP Rehoboth Choir began, it has become one of the largest choral groups in the Delmarva area with over 100 vocalists, according to the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center.