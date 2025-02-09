REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — CAMP Rehoboth Theatre Company is kicking off its 2025 season with a mix of spoken word and comedy, debuting its first-ever poetry jam followed by a revival of the hit production 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche.
The inaugural CAMP Rehoboth Poetry Jam will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. at CAMP Rehoboth’s Elkins-Archibald Atrium. The event will feature 12 poets sharing personal stories, powerful verses and unique voices in a celebration of diversity, identity and community. Performers include Debbie Bricker, Kari Ebert, Shelley Blue Grabel, Lavance John, Vanita Leatherwood, Syd Linders, Ellie Maher, Jane Miller, Gwen Osborne, Coco Silveira, Guillermo Silverira, Laura Unruh, Paul Unruh and Sherri Wright.
Following the poetry jam, CAMP Rehoboth will bring back the wildly popular production of 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche from March 7-9. Originally performed at CAMP Rehoboth in 2022, the absurdist comedy follows the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein as they gather for their annual quiche breakfast in 1956.
The play, which won Best Overall Production at the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival, is packed with humor, playful innuendos and unexpected revelations. The production will feature returning cast members Karen Laitman, Kelly Sheridan, Gwen Osborne, Darcy Vollero, and Shelley Kingsbury under the direction of Teri Seaton.