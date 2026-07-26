REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth will open its newest art exhibition, “Rising Tides: An Exhibition by Dianna Poindexter,” with a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center.
The exhibition will be on display from Aug. 7 through Sept. 10 in the CAMP Rehoboth Art Gallery at 37 Baltimore Ave. in Rehoboth Beach.
Poindexter is a contemporary expressionist painter whose work is inspired by the beauty, power and constant change found in nature and the human experience. Using expressive brushwork, vibrant color and movement, her paintings encourage viewers to reflect and find personal connections within the artwork, said CAMP Rehoboth.
Working primarily with environmentally friendly water-soluble oils and acrylics, Poindexter draws inspiration from the Atlantic coastline, tidal marshes, rolling waves, weathered boats and moments that have shaped shared history. Her work explores themes of transformation, resilience, the changing beauty of the coast and social justice.
Originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, Poindexter earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Moore College of Art & Design in Philadelphia before making the East Coast her home more than 30 years ago. CAMP Rehoboth said she now lives and works in Rehoboth Beach with her wife, Margo, where the coastal landscape continues to inspire her artwork.
Her paintings have been exhibited in galleries throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware and are included in private collections across the United States. The reception is free and open to the public, giving visitors an opportunity to meet Poindexter and celebrate the opening of the exhibition.
The gallery will be open for viewing through Sept. 10 during CAMP Rehoboth Community Center hours, Monday through Friday. The exhibition is supported in part by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.