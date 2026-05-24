DELMARVA — Rainy weather forecasts for Memorial Day have led several communities across Delmarva to move or cancel outdoor ceremonies planned for Monday.
Here is the latest information on scheduled events:
Rehoboth Beach
The annual Memorial Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 5 has been moved indoors due to weather concerns.
The ceremony will now take place Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, located at 229 Rehoboth Ave.
The event will be led by Henlopen American Legion Post 5 Commander Tom Dahl and will include an invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, performances of the national anthem and “God Bless America,” military service songs, wreath presentations and a benediction.
Participants are expected to include local and state officials, veterans organizations, the Cape Henlopen High School JROTC and other community groups.
Lewes
The 2026 Memorial Day Parade in Lewes has been canceled due to weather, according to American Legion Post 17.
The Memorial Day ceremony will still take place Monday at noon. A members-only lunch will follow the ceremony.
Milford
The Milford Delaware Annual Memorial Day Ceremony is still scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Milford High School auditorium, located at 1019 N. Walnut St.
This year’s featured speaker is Matthew T. Metschke, branch chief of the Mortuary Affairs Case Management Branch at Dover Air Force Base.
The Milford Rotary Club’s “Flags for Heroes” display also remains on display at Bicentennial Park.
Ocean Pines
The Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines is expected to host its Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
The ceremony will also serve as the public unveiling of the memorial’s recent renovations, which include updated plaques, landscaped walkways and improved seating areas.
Planned events include a color guard presentation, wreath-laying ceremony and remarks from veterans and community leaders.
New Castle
Delaware officials are also scheduled to gather Saturday, May 30 for a Memorial Day ceremony at War Memorial Plaza in New Castle.
Gov. Matt Meyer, Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and Congresswoman Sarah McBride are expected to attend. Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. William “Bill” Welser III is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.
The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 163 Cherry Lane in New Castle.