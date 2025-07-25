SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - With early voting underway, candidates in District 20's upcoming special election participated Friday in a forum focused on business issues rather than broader policy debates.
Democrat Alonna Berry and Republican Nikki Miller were asked the same 10 questions on topics ranging from taxes and small businesses to housing and the minimum wage.
Berry said she supports gradually increasing the minimum wage to avoid harming small businesses and wants to incentivize older workers to remain in the workforce longer. On taxes, she says the state needs to reassess its priorities amid budget cuts.
Supporter Jackie Armstrong said Berry’s education background makes her attuned to the economic challenges working families face.
“We cannot have individuals who are not educated, who are not paid well, who are not able to take care of their basic needs... that serves business,” Armstrong said.
Miller, by contrast, opposes raising taxes and the minimum wage. She emphasized support for mixed housing developments like condos and townhomes.
Voter Cliff Geisler said he supports Miller and hopes the special election will bring more balance to Dover.
"When I came down here, there was a fairly equal division, I thought, among Democratic and Republican politicians and it has drifted steadily leftward, in my opinion. I'd like to see it go back a little further to the center."
When asked about energy, Berry says it's important to understand trends that are emerging and bring in experts, while Miller says her solution is not partnering with U.S. Wind, but rather looking at other sources of green energy.
Early voting will pause on Sunday, July 27, and resume the following week:
- July 28–29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- July 30–Aug. 3: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It takes place at Mariner Middle School and Lewes Elementary School.
Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 5.