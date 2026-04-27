LEWES, Del. - Paul Kares, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young people in the culinary and performing arts, has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Cape Henlopen High School student Marley Fyock from Lewes.
The student will use the grant to help fund her attendance at the New England Music Camp Musical Theater Intensive this summer.
"Marley personifies the reason why Paul Kares was founded," said Jim Rivette, president of Paul Kares. "She plans to study musical theater in college with the goal of making it her career. We are happy to help her realize her dream."
At just 7 years old, Fyock was the youngest cast member in a local theatre production of Les Misérables. She has also been part of many other musicals, including summer camp shows at Clear Space Theatre and Milton Theater, yearly school productions at Beacon Middle School and Cape Henlopen High School, and church productions.
"I want to entertain people and bring them the same joy that I feel when I’m performing," Fyock mentioned in her application.
For more information about Paul Kares and a grant application, visit the organization’s website.