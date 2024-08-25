LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen School District welcomed its new staff members, kicking off their introduction to the district with a special event. The new employees spent a few days familiarizing themselves with the district and its community.

The Cape Henlopen School District held a bus tour for the new staff members, covering the boundary areas of the district. Residents were encouraged to watch for the Bookmobile, which led the bus full of teachers as it traveled through the community.

The trip was documented throughout the day on social media for people to follow along and potentially head out to meet and greet the new staff members. 

