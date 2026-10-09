LEWES, Del. — School spirit filled the streets of Lewes as the Cape Henlopen High School homecoming parade brought students, teachers and families together for a celebration of community pride.
The parade began at Lewes Beach and traveled along Savannah Road to Cape Henlopen High School, with crowds lining the streets to cheer on participants and enjoy the festivities.
"It's a really fun time for the entire community to come together," one parade participant said.
Among those taking part in the parade was Little Vikings School, where teachers and preschoolers worked together to prepare a float in less than two weeks.
Little Vikings Principal Liz Cherico said the project came together quickly thanks to contributions from teachers, students and school staff.
"It was a last minute decision," Cherico said.
Despite the short timeline, Cherico said everyone pitched in to get the float ready for the celebration.
"We had in about a week and a half, multiple teachers pitch in, little Viking preschoolers pitch in. They painted what you'll see some of the sides, and everybody contributed and put it all together. Our head custodian actually did the head here."
The parade also featured the Lewes Fire Department and Delaware State Police, adding to the community-wide celebration.
For Cape Henlopen teacher Alexa Rodsan, the homecoming festivities offered students an opportunity to connect with their school beyond the classroom.
"It gives the kids a sense of belonging," Rodsan said.
Rodsan said participating in events like the homecoming parade helps build school pride and creates lasting connections among students and teachers.
"I just really love being involved and being part of the school and the community. I love having a lot of school spirit and making events that make school more than just, you know, the academics."
After the parade wrapped up, many participants and spectators continued the homecoming celebration at Legends Stadium for the football game. Cape Henlopen would go on to win the game 24-21.