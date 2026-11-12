LEWES, Del. - The Cape Henlopen School District is outlining the need for a new referendum as it faces rising costs and the possibility of losing more than $850,000 under Delaware's new hybrid funding model.
The proposed referendum would be the district's first attempt to secure additional funding since voters rejected two referendums in 2024.
Cape Henlopen Superintendent Dr. Jenny Nauman presented the proposal to the Board of Education, explaining that the district needs additional financial support to maintain daily operations, retain staff and fund school improvements.
"We have to go to referendum in order to finance what we do in operating and capital projects," Nauman said.
The proposed referendum would add $220.47 to the average taxpayer's bill in the district.
Nauman said the district has focused on reducing spending while trying to prevent those cuts from affecting students in the classroom. However, she warned that if the proposed referendum fails, students could begin to feel the effects through fewer teachers and larger class sizes.
The district's financial needs include maintaining staffing levels, with its payroll totaling approximately $1.3 million every two weeks, as well as covering improvements to schools throughout the district.
Some community members, like Beau Marr expressed support for the proposal despite the potential increase in taxes.
"just $200 is not that bad. $200. I mean, the school districts need it for the kids. So, I mean, it's that simple," said Marr.
Nauman emphasized that the quality of local schools affects the broader community, including people who do not have children enrolled in the district.
"Doctor's appointments are really hard to get. All the doctors say when they come here. What are your schools like? What does that mean to me? So the connection to the school is important," Nauman said.
Others, like Julie Hollingsworth stressed the importance of supporting education as an investment in the future.
"We just need to remind everybody that these are our children, that this is our future, and these are the people who are going to be running our world. So anything that we can do to help their education is incredibly important," said Hollingsworth.
The presentation was informational, and the Board of Education did not take a vote or make a final decision on the proposed referendum.
According to the district's schedule, the proposal will undergo further review, with action expected in December, and a possible vote in February.