LEWES, Del. – The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has announced eight departure cancellations Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day due to mechanical issues and forecasted high winds.
According to the ferry's travel advisories, mechanical issues prompted four cancellations Wednesday, Nov. 25, while anticipated high winds led to another four cancellations Thursday, Nov. 26.
Wednesday, Nov. 25 – Canceled departures due to mechanical issues:
Cape May: 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Lewes: 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26 – Canceled departures due to forecasted high winds:
Cape May: 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Lewes: 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
The cancellations come during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Travelers planning to use the ferry between Delaware and New Jersey should check for updated travel advisories before heading to either terminal.