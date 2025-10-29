LEWES, Del.- The Cape May-Lewes Ferry will consolidate its sailing schedule on Friday, Oct. 31, due to forecasted high seas and strong winds.
Officials say the weather conditions could make some crossings unsafe.
Canceled departures include the 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. sailings from Cape May, and the 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. sailings from Lewes. Passengers with reservations on affected sailings are advised to check for updates and possible rebooking options.
Ferry officials are urging travelers to monitor the schedule closely and to visit the ferry’s website for the latest information. Updates will also be shared on the ferry’s social media pages.