LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen School District faculty members will perform a free community concert at the Lewes Public Library on Sept. 14.
The Cape Music Faculty Showcase begins at 7 p.m. at the library’s outdoor pavilion at 111 Adams Ave. The event will feature vocal and instrumental performances from teachers and staff representing nine schools and the district office. Local teacher-founded band Little Hustle will also perform.
The showcase is in its third year and will be held at the library’s outdoor venue for the first time. The event is free and open to all ages, and registration is not required.
Seating will be available under the pavilion, and guests can also bring blankets or lawn chairs for the grass. Donations will benefit Cape Music Boosters.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to the Cape Henlopen High School Theatre.