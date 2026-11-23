LEWES, Del. - The Cape Shores Homeowners Association is seeking approval to replenish a stretch of beach along the Delaware Bay.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the application calls for placing more than 33,000 cubic yards of material along the shoreline to address beach erosion.
The application dates back to October 2025, with DNREC accepting public comments through Nov. 24.
Frank Van Lint, president of the Cape Shores Beach Committee, says the community, located directly next to Cape Henlopen State Park, has been working with DNREC on shoreline replenishment efforts.
Van Lint said the Cape Shores Home Owners Association plans to fund a smaller beach replenishment effort after Thanksgiving.