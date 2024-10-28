Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a
producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New
Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a
minor in journalism.
BERLIN Md.- According to the Berlin Fire Company Eastbound Ocean Gateway at North Main Street was closed after a carbon dioxide tanker began leaking when a car ran into it.
The incident happened when a car hit the tanker, which was stopped at the railroad tracks on Route 50.
Officials initially thought it was a propane leak when the call came in. Berlin Fire Company confirmed it was carbon dioxide leak. The truck driver was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for precautionary measures and the driver of the car was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury with injuries, but there’s no update on their condition yet. The driver of the car was charged with negligent driving.
Fire officials decided to let the gas leak out safely, assuring the community that there are no hazards to public safety or the environment. According to the Maryland Department of State Police, this is an ongoing investigation.
