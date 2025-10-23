GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Oct. 23, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Georgetown Fire Company and Georgetown EMS/Station 93 responded to a car crash that struck the Besche Furniture Warehouse along with a brick wall bordering the parking lot.
According to Delaware State Police, the vehicle, a Ford F150, was traveling westbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway near Gravel Hill Road when the driver lost control and drove off the road.
The 56-year-old man from Laurel was treated by EMS for minor scratches at the scene and was cited for inattentive driving. No other injuries were reported according to police.