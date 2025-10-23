Ford F150 crash

A Ford F150, was traveling westbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway near Gravel Hill Road when the driver lost control and drove off the road. (Georgetown Fire Company)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Oct. 23, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Georgetown Fire Company and Georgetown EMS/Station 93 responded to a car crash that struck the Besche Furniture Warehouse along with a brick wall bordering the parking lot.

According to Delaware State Police, the vehicle, a Ford F150, was traveling westbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway near Gravel Hill Road when the driver lost control and drove off the road. 

The 56-year-old man from Laurel was treated by EMS for minor scratches at the scene and was cited for inattentive driving. No other injuries were reported according to police. 

Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

