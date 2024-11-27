REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on Monday, Nov. 25, at the intersection of Grove Street and Columbia Avenue in Rehoboth Beach.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, a car was found overturned upon arrival. Fire and EMS crews, along with Sussex County EMS, stabilized the car and safely extricated the one occupant through the sunroof. That person was transported to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes for treatment.
The City of Rehoboth Beach Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.