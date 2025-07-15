MILLSBORO, Del. — Emergency crews responded early Tuesday to a single-car crash that snapped a utility pole and brought live wires down across John J. Williams Highway near Sandpiper Drive, temporarily closing the busy roadway.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, the crash happened shortly after midnight. A white BMW was driving west on John J. Williams Highway when it hit a utility pole, breaking it and leaving debris and wires blocking all travel lanes.
As emergency crews worked to secure the scene, firefighters say a second car traveling in the same area tried to avoid the fallen pole and wires. The driver lost control, causing the car to veer off the road into a wooded area. That car sustained minor damage, and crews assessed the driver for any injuries.
Responders from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, and Sussex County Paramedics arrived to stabilize both cars and check on people involved. Rescue 80 from the Long Neck facility and Tanker 80 from Oak Orchard also assisted with the response.
The Delaware State Fire Police coordinated traffic control, closing the highway for several hours while the Delaware Electric Cooperative worked to secure the wires and replace the damaged pole. The Delaware Department of Transportation’s Traffic Management Section set up arrow boards to help redirect traffic around the crash site.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.