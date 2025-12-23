DELAWARE - The Carl M. Freeman Foundation gave a $20,000 donation to the Food Bank of Delaware to support its food distribution efforts in Sussex County.
“This support helps ensure families across Delaware have reliable access to nutritious food when they need it most, and it strengthens our ability to respond to the rising need with dignity and care. We are deeply grateful for the Foundation’s continued partnership and commitment to our community.” said Cathy Kanefsky, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware.
Nationally, more than 13 percent of people faced food insecurity in 2023, with about 5 percent facing very low food security, according to USDA estimates. More than half of food insecure households have adults working full time, said the USDA. The next largest share of people struggling with the issue are those who are retired.
“Access to healthy food is fundamental to the well-being of individuals and families,” said Michelle Freeman, President of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “At a time when many families are struggling to put food on the table, we are proud to support the Food Bank of Delaware and the essential work they do every day to care for our community. Their commitment ensures help reaches people when they need it most.”
Those in need of food assistance can find pantry locations here. Monetary donations can be made to the Food Bank of Delaware here.