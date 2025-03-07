Carlisle Fire Company

The Carlisle Fire Company in Milford is requesting $300,000 from the city to help meet the growing demand for emergency medical services as the area’s population continues to rise.

The fire company is presenting their request at a city council meeting Mar. 12.

The Carlisle Fire Company says they currently have three ambulance vehicles but only the resources for two fully staffed crews to operate 24/7. That is no longer enough due to a significant increase in emergency calls in recent years, according to the fire company.

Carlisle Fire Company President Lewis Sacks says the number of calls over the past several years has gone from about 4,000 to about 5,000.

In addition to population growth of the area, the older age of people relocating to the area is a factor.

David Moyer, who lives in Milford, says he supports the company's budget request.

“When you’re talking about ambulance service, I’m 65 years old. If I call for somebody, I’m hoping somebody gets there in a hurry." Moyer said.

Linda Mosley, who works in Milford, acknowledged the need for additional resources.

“It is a lot of money, but they have to weigh it out and see what’s the best thing to do,” said Mosley. “Even if they don’t get all of it, probably some of it would help. I mean, you can never have enough fire people.”

