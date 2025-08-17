LEWES, Del. - The 12th annual “Cast for a Cure” surf fishing tournament raised $10,000 to support cancer patients receiving treatment at Beebe Healthcare.
The event, held at Fenwick Island State Park Beach, brought together more than 100 anglers of all ages and experience levels. Proceeds were donated to the Beebe Medical Foundation’s Cancer Patient Special Needs Fund, which helps patients facing financial difficulties during treatment.
Founded in 2013, the tournament has raised more than $50,000 for Beebe’s oncology programs.
“The event has grown into something really special,” said Brandy Timmons, a member of the Cast for a Cure planning committee. “It’s about more than fishing; it’s about doing something we love while giving back to the people in our community."
