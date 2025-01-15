CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal will continue investigating a fire that broke out Tuesday morning on the 100 block of Maryland Avenue, prompting a response from the Rescue Fire Company after officials say multiple calls reported visible flames.
The Rescue Fire Company says Chief 1-2 was first to arrive at the scene and found smoke coming from the structure. The chief noted that the building's status was unclear, raising concerns that people might still be inside.
Engine 1-3 arrived after and extinguished the fire in the first-floor living room. A search of the structure confirmed that no one was inside. Tower 1-1 then assisted with ventilation and overhaul to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and the scene was safe.
The State Fire Marshal’s office is working to determine the cause and origin.
Officials say No injuries were reported in connection to the fire.