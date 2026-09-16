SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - CHEER Inc. announced the launch of its fall 2026 semester schedule that's designed to help adults create, move, and learn.
The semester features 13 free courses and will be held at convenient locations throughout Sussex County.
Classes begin the week of Sept. 14. and offers a diverse array of activities ranging from physical wellness classes like Tai Chi, Line Dancing, and Cardio Drumming to creative arts, chess, poetry writing, beginner bird watching and American Mah Jongg.
Registration is currently open and registrations will be accepted until the course is full, even if the participant joins after the first class.
Interested participants can view full course descriptions, instructor biographies, and complete their registration by visiting the CHEER website.
"CHEER Academy gives mature adults in our community a wonderful opportunity to learn new skills, stay physically fit, and form meaningful connections with neighbors," said Jacquie Reilley, Program Manager. "Whether you want to try something new or sharpen an existing hobby, our fall lineup has something for everyone."