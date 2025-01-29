GEORGETOWN, Del.- A group of volunteers from Easterseals Pre-Vocational Services are making an impact at the CHEER Center, which serves older people in Sussex County. Through their efforts, these volunteers help deliver meals, assist in the kitchen, and engage with CHEER members in activities like Wii bowling.
According to the Easterseals, its Pre-Vocational Services helps adults with disabilities build skills for supported employment. Participants engage in work-based learning, volunteer opportunities, and recreational activities to prepare for future jobs.
CHEER delivers about 1,700 meals daily and relies on volunteers like the Easterseals group to get them to those in need. Easterseals participants assist with meal delivery routes in Milton and Georgetown, help plate and pack food, wash dishes, and interact with members.
“The participants get a lot of enjoyment out of volunteering here. Our members love them. I love it,” said Ricky Pitts, chef manager at CHEER in Milton. “People with disabilities are part of our society, they want to work and volunteer like everyone else. They can learn these jobs. The group I have in here is just remarkable.”
Easterseals also helps businesses hire workers with disabilities through supported employment services. Specialists provide training and coaching to ensure long-term success in the workplace.