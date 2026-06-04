GEORGETOWN, Del. - On May 29, 250 people attended a celebration at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown to recognize volunteers who contributed over 40,000 hours of service.
Governor Matt Meyer attended the annual Volunteer Appreciation Awards Ceremony to the honor Sussex County volunteers.
CHEER is a private non-profit who says they are dedicated to improving the quality of life for older adults in Sussex County and supporting seniors to live fulfilling lives in their own community.
The crowd was greeted by Governor Meyer with inspiring remarks in celebration of the volunteers' contribution and dedication to supporting senior citizens across the county.
Of the nine nominees, Maggie Smith from Long Neck was named the overall 2026 CHEER Volunteer of the Year. “I want to help those who need it because I am grateful for CHEER,” said Smith upon receiving the award. “They have done more for me than I have done and will continue to do for them.”
The ceremony recognized all nominees for their contributions, with thanks from CHEER CEO Beckett Wheatley. “We simply could not fulfill our mission without the incredible commitment of our volunteers, and we are proud to recognize and celebrate their impact during our annual Volunteer Appreciation Brunch."