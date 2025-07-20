MARYLAND — The Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial hoist rescue Saturday after a boat overturned in the Chesapeake Bay, leaving three people stranded about 300 yards offshore.
According to Maryland State Police at 5 p.m. on July 19, fire and rescue crews from St. Mary’s County were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, the Trooper 7 crew made contact with the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department’s incident command officer, who requested an aerial hoist rescue due to the extended response time of the nearest fireboat. The crew hovered over the victims and deployed a rescue basket, hoisting one person into the aircraft.
A fireboat from Calvert County arrived shortly after and, under the direction of Trooper 7, recovered the remaining two victims from the water.
The flight crew transitioned into a medevac role, but the rescued boater did not require transport to a hospital. Trooper 7 landed near the command post and transferred the victim to an awaiting ambulance and family members.