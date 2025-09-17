MARYLAND - Chesapeake Bay partners celebrate today after successfully surpassing their goal of restoring over 10 oyster habitat tributaries, with 11.
In 2014, a joint federal and state goal was established to restore the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the goal was to restore 10 Chesapeake Bay tributaries by 2025. This summer, that goal was exceeded as approximately 2,000 acres were restored.
The CBF tells us that the tributaries that were restored are:
- Maryland's Manokin
- Harris Creek
- Little Choptank
- Tred Avon
- St. Mary's rivers
- Virginia's Lynnhaven
- Lafayette
- Piankatank
- Great Wicomico
- Lower York
- Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River
The foundation also shared that the vast majority of these reefs are either meeting or largely passing their set goals for oyster abundance. Oysters play a massive role in keeping the Chesapeake clean, filtering approximately 50 gallons of water each day.
“Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration is a shining success story… This large-scale effort has created a strong foundation for the oyster’s comeback… We must continue this collaborative model of restoration,” says CBF Maryland Executive Director, Allison Colden, "In Maryland alone, the oyster population has tripled since 2005".
What is next for this project? Continue the restoration. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is looking to restore three additional tributaries and 2,400 acres of oyster sanctuary reef by 2035. The CBF is asking Congress to provide funding to the NOAA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oyster restoration programs, and rejects attempts to open oyster sanctuaries to commercial fishing.
Members of the community are being asked to submit feedback on an updated Chesapeake Bay Agreement, one that is currently under review.