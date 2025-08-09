REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Voters in Rehoboth Beach have elected Chris Galanty and Susan Stewart to the city’s Board of Commissioners, according to official results released by the city Saturday.
Galanty and Stewart will be sworn in during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 19.
A total of 1,111 ballots were cast in the municipal election, 637 in person at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and 474 by absentee. Each voter was allowed to vote for up to two candidates.
The city says 1,691 voters were registered for the municipal election.
Stewart received the highest number of votes with 849, followed by Galanty with 806. Jeffrey Goode, the third candidate in the race, received 314 votes.
Chris Galanty is a senior program and account manager, overseeing complex government contracts.
Susan Stewart, a lawyer, is already on the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission and the mixed-use stormwater utility taskforces.