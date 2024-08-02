Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast.
Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. There he cut-in for tornado warnings, forecasted snowstorms, heat, flooding and reported live on various events. Chris’ first job in the industry was a pier diem meteorologist at SNJ Today.
His main passion is a good old fashion snowstorm and nor’easters. He attended Penn State for two years and then Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University for a degree in Broadcast Journalism. From a young age his interest in weather grew, watching many Philly meteorologists and doing the weather on the wall at his grandmom’s house. Chris is huge family man, loves the beach, is an avid bowler and former hockey player. Not to mention he’s a huge Philly Sports fan, Go Flyers, Eagles, Phillies and Sixers!
Reach out to Chris for weather photos, video and tips at cmastrobuono@wrde.com.