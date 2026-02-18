DELAWARE - ChristianaCare, Bayhealth and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine have announced a new partnership aimed at expanding medical education and strengthening the physician workforce in central and southern Delaware.
The Delaware Collaborative Clinical Campus will increase undergraduate medical education opportunities with hopes to help attract more physicians to practice in Kent and Sussex counties.
For decades, ChristianaCare said it has partnered with PCOM to train students at its facilities in New Castle County. The new collaborative campus builds on that relationship and brings Bayhealth into a coordinated, statewide training model focused on "high-quality clinical rotations and academic mentorship."
Beginning in July 2026, five third-year PCOM medical students will complete clinical rotations in Kent and Sussex counties, gaining experience at both Bayhealth and ChristianaCare. Those students will be in addition to the 55 already training at the Delaware Branch Campus at ChristianaCare.
“By providing PCOM students with immersive, hands-on clinical rotations in our communities, we’re not only offering them outstanding training in diverse real-world settings but also building stronger connections that encourage them to establish their practices right here in Delaware," said Gary Siegelman, MD, MSc, CPE, designated institutional official for Bayhealth Medical Center. "This directly addresses our workforce needs in underserved areas and enhances access to high-quality care for the patients we serve every day.”
Jay S. Feldstein, DO ’81, president and CEO of PCOM, said the initiative aligns with the college’s mission.
“By combining our commitment to compassionate, hands-on education with Delaware’s deep-rooted networks of care, we’re preparing future clinicians to meet people where they are — with excellence, empathy, and a shared purpose to improve patient care in Delaware.” said Feldstein.
ChristianaCare said the collaborative campus is designed to strengthen Delaware’s health care workforce pipeline and improve access to care in Medically Underserved Areas. MUAs are considered places where there are persistent shortages of primary care, dental and mental health resources.
Students will complete core clinical rotations at Bayhealth and ChristianaCare primarily in Kent and Sussex counties, with additional opportunities at ChristianaCare facilities in New Castle County. The hospital said training will include primary care, OB-GYN and psychiatry, offering exposure to real-world patient care settings and helping students build essential clinical skills. Participants will also work alongside attending physicians, residents, nurses, case managers, therapists and other health professionals.
Neil Jasani, M.D., MBA, FACEP, chair of the Delaware Institute of Medical Education and Research Board, said the collaboration reflects ongoing efforts to expand the state’s medical workforce.
DIMER secures medical school admission opportunities for Delaware students at PCOM and Sidney Kimmel Medical College, while Bayhealth and ChristianaCare serve as clinical training sites where medical students complete clerkships and work with trainees in residency and fellowship programs.
While the Delaware Collaborative Clinical Campus is open to all PCOM medical students, the first five participants will be DIMER medical students from Delaware returning to the state for clinical training, said ChristianaCare.