CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge is still accepting volunteer applications for various board and committee roles.
The city is looking to add more citizens to committee and board positions. The volunteer positions are open to sign up until Sept. 12.
According to officials, the following positions need additional volunteers: Mayor's Accessibility Committee, Historic Preservation Committee, Board of Appeals and the Ethics Commission.
The responsibilities of the Mayor's Accessibility Committee can include assisting with making the city's media platforms and facilities more accessible for individuals with disabilities.
Serving on the Historic Preservation Committee can consist of helping preserve the city's heritage by assessing all proposed changes to properties located within the historic district. According to officials, those wishing to be accepted must meet academic and professional requirements set by the city and must have a specific interest in historic preservation. Meetings will be held every month on each month's third Wednesday, stated officials.
The Board of Appeals can ensure that property owners who are looking to challenge property rulings have their challenges carefully reviewed by the Planning & Zoning Commission or the Historic Preservation Commission. The board will meet "based on the flow of applications" said the city.
Tasked with upholding the city's code of ethics, the Ethics Commission seeks to assist with handling issues that may violate the Cambridge Ethics Code. This commission has three members and one alternate member. The committee meets as necessary and will listen to the complaints of those opposing a city official or member of staff who may have made the violation.
Those interested can apply by filling out an application on the city's website. Additionally, citizens interested can bring a letter of interest or resume in person to the city hall manager's office or email it to the following address: gsteckman@choosecambridge.com.