LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes is warning people about ongoing phishing emails that are attempting to fraudulently collect money through wire transfers.
According to the city, several people have received emails that appear legitimate because they include the City of Lewes seal and may reference information specific to the recipient.
City officials said the messages are not authorized by the city and are part of an effort to trick recipients into sending money. The city said it processes payments through cash, check or card and will not ask customers to provide wire transfer information.
The city is urging anyone who receives one of the emails not to respond, click any links or send any payment. People who receive a suspicious email are encouraged to report it to the City of Lewes by calling 302-645-7777.
The city also provided several warning signs to help identify fraudulent messages:
- Check the sender's email address
- Official City of Lewes emails end with "@ci.lewes.de.us"
- Watch for incorrect names or titles
- Be cautious of any request for wire transfer information