LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes' ad hoc committee met Thursday morning to discuss changes to the city's beach codes about events.
In the meeting, the big question was what constitutes general beach usage as opposed to unapproved event usage.
Deputy City Manager Janet Reeves used an example from something she witnessed over the weekend, in which a larger family group, she says consisted of roughly six or seven couples, had set up a spot on the beach near Children's Playhouse.
"Don't mind it," says beachgoer Ephesus Yang. "We meet a couple good friends and just good families throughout the years too."
The city is considering getting rid of the term special for beach events and permitting and just calling them events. As well as getting rid of fairs, festivals, and parades, as they aren't events typically approved for the beaches.
Other beachgoers like Dale Woodring say at times, big beach crowds can jeopardize people's experiences on the beach.
"You'll see a big group of people coming out, and they just kind of take over a certain area, because they're a large group, they're having fun, they'll be louder, they'll play music louder," says Woodring.
No vote was placed in the meeting; instead, a draft of the new ordinance with changes will be created and addressed in the next meeting before being referred to the Mayor and City Council.