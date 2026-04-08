MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford has released a new closure date for the Airport Road and Canterbury Road roundabout construction.
This work, originally scheduled to run through March 6, will now run through April 30, according to the city.
A notice sent out by the city says that all road traffic will be closed at the intersection of Airport Road between Delaware Veterans Boulevard and Canterbury Road.
The intersection has been closed since Oct. 27 for work aimed at improving traffic flow ahead of development at the Milford Corporate Center.
In the post, the city says that residence and business entry points will remain open, and that those traveling through are to follow the detour plan in place.