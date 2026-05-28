SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury partnered with Hope and Life Outreach, known as HALO, to serve hot meals at HALO’s Café on May 27 as part of a community volunteer effort supporting people facing hunger and homelessness.
HALO’s Café provides meals and support for people in need throughout the Salisbury area.
The city said the effort gave employees and leaders an opportunity to interact with people HALO serves while supporting the organization’s mission.
According to the city, the volunteer opportunity also highlighted Salisbury’s push to focus on community engagement and partnerships with nonprofit organizations serving local families and individuals facing hardship.
“Opportunities like this remind us of the importance of coming together as a community,” Mayor Randy Taylor said. “We’re grateful for organizations like HALO that work every day to support individuals and families facing difficult circumstances, and we were honored to spend time serving alongside their team.”
HALO continues to provide shelter, meals, resources and support services for people experiencing homelessness and hardship across the Salisbury area.