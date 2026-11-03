SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Claire Snyder-Hall has won the general election for Delaware House District 14, defeating Republican Mike Simpler. Davis won with 9,560 votes, while Simpler received 5,280 votes.
During her time in office, Snyder-Hall was the primary sponsor of House Bill 133, which addresses court fines and fees for people with limited incomes.
She also co-sponsored House Substitute 1 for House Bill 150, which was signed into law in September. The legislation prohibits civil arrests at state courthouses or Department of Labor offices where the Delaware Industrial Accident Board conducts hearings unless there is a judicial order or formal advance notice.
Before moving to Rehoboth Beach full-time in 2011, Snyder-Hall was a tenured faculty member at George Mason University, where she taught political philosophy and directed several academic programs. She also led the university's American Democracy Project, which aims to encourage civic participation among undergraduate students.
Snyder-Hall has 20 years of classroom teaching experience and has written three books and dozens of articles on various topics.
Her political experience includes four years as chair of a Democratic committee and service on the Sussex County Democratic Executive Committee.
From 2015 to 2017 and again from 2021 to 2024, Snyder-Hall led the Delaware office of Common Cause, a national, nonpartisan organization focused on government accountability and civic engagement. In that role, she worked with other organizations and lobbied state lawmakers on legislation.
During a brief period living in Florida, Snyder-Hall was elected to the Sarasota County Democratic Committee and the statewide Democratic Progressive Caucus. She also served as a delegate to the state convention and chaired the Sarasota-Charlotte Democratic Progressive Caucus.