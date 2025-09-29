CLARKSVILLE, Del. - The Meoli Companies celebrated the grand opening of their newest McDonald’s restaurant Monday in Clarksville, marking their 27th location on the Delmarva Peninsula.
The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from local leaders and a “First Dip” celebration where attendees joined in a group bite of the restaurant's iconic chicken tenders, fries and nuggets after a countdown.
More than 60 guests and community members attended the event.
The Meoli Companies, headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, has operated McDonald’s franchises in the region for more than 30 years.
The new restaurant, located at 35010 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, has already created between 60 new jobs, according to the company. In addition to celebrating the opening, the Meoli family presented a donation to South Coastal Village Volunteers, a local nonprofit that supports seniors in the area.
Speakers included Sen. Gerald Hocker, Rep. Ronald Gray, Sussex County Council President Doug Hudson and Davis Szumski, incoming board president of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. Claudia Thayne and Donald Sheridan of South Coastal Village Volunteers also offered remarks during the check presentation.
The Clarksville restaurant adds to the company’s growing portfolio, which now includes 38 McDonald’s locations across Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.