REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Clear Space Theatre Company has secured a $350,000 grant from the Longwood Foundation to launch a two-and-a-half-year expansion of its live performances and arts education programs in coastal Delaware.
According to the theater, the award marks the largest single operating grant from a private foundation in the organization’s 22-year history. Theater leaders plan to match the funding through philanthropic giving and earned revenue between January 2026 and June 2028, including donations raised during the Do More 24 campaign set for March 5-6.
The initiative, titled “Scaling Potential, Building the Future,” is designed to address space and staffing limitations at the company’s current facility. Organizers say plans call for leasing additional performance and classroom space, hiring more staff and commissioning new works for upcoming seasons.
The effort is also intended to connect with Clear Space’s long-term goal of building a new performing arts center at 11 Christian St. in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The theater says attendance for productions and Arts Institute programs has climbed in recent years, often exceeding available seating and classroom capacity.
Beginning in 2027, the theater plans to introduce a flexible seating black box venue that will host three to four productions annually. The space will focus on smaller, innovative and newer works, while mainstage shows will receive longer runs. Theater leaders say the approach will significantly increase the number of available seats each season, offering more opportunities for people who live there and visitors to attend professional productions.
To support programming in the new venue, Clear Space will begin commissioning plays centered on themes relevant to coastal Delaware. Workshops for those projects could start as early as summer 2026.
According to the organization, the grant will also fund expansion of the Clear Space Arts Institute. This offers arts-based learning opportunities for children, teenagers and retired adults. Plans include additional classes, summer camps and satellite locations, along with scholarships aimed at improving access for low- and middle-income families.
“This support from the Longwood Foundation will truly catalyze live theater and arts-based learning in Coastal Delaware,” said Clear Space Managing Director Joe Gfaller. “As our region grows, it is critical that our arts infrastructure grows along with our community.”
Clear Space Theatre Company says all funds raised during Clear Space’s Do More 24 campaign will go toward matching the Longwood Foundation grant.