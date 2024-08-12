Millsboro, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the road closure of Hollyville Road between Washington Street Ext and SR 24.
This area will be closed from Monday, Aug. 19 all the way through the end of November, weather permitting. The work is related to the N. Millsboro bypass.
Traffic from SR 24 and the John J. Williams Highway should use a detour through SR 30 and Gravel Hill Road northbound to Mount Joy Road to Hollyville Road.
For more information on the road closure you can check the North Millsboro Bypass Project website.