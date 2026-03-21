MILLSBORO, Del. - Clothing Our Kids partners with the American Legion and Jolly Trolley Bus to host the first-ever Stuff the Bus Challenge clothing fundraiser.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Millsboro American Legion Post #28, Clothing Our Kids hosted their first-ever Stuff the Bus Challenge clothing drive for Sussex County students.
People from all across Sussex County visited the American Legion Post parking lot to donate clothing of all kinds to help stuff the Jolly Trolley Bus for a cause.
Pam Fleuette with Clothing Our Kids of Sussex County helped run the show in Millsboro on Saturday. Fleuette says that all clothing will be taken back to their center, sorted, and distributed to Sussex County schools.
"It's part of getting the community together," Fleuette tells CoastTV. "Some children are homeless in this county. Some children are going to the school in the same clothing every day. So with the help of nurses and guidance counselors, we're able to identify and help those children."
Since 2012, the non-profit has helped donate to over 40,000 kids in Sussex County.
Clothing was not the only form of donation the non-profit Clothing Our Kids was accepting. Roberta Bass was one of a handful of donors who showed up with checks. Bass's check was for $2,300, and she tells CoastTV she's waiting on a $500 check from her niece as well.
"I came today because it's very important, and to deliver the funds that will buy the children's clothing. And help them to have maybe a better appearance when they go to school, because that's important to children. And to help their families," says Bass.
Local businesses from the Rehoboth Beach area and Tanger Outlets also visited to show their support for the cause.
Karen Kramer, with Simply Southern, brought massive boxes of clothing for the non-profit to distribute.
"In my heart, I really like to help children," Kramer says. "Kids, especially because you know they have to rely on you know what their parents have to give, and so it's always good to have these causes that help children."
The Sussex County community rallied Saturday to help make the basic necessity of clothing a shared responsibility.
Clothing Our Kids has upcoming events in May and in October.