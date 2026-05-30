Clothing Our Kids receives $3,000 rotary grant

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Clothing Our Kids has received a $3,000 grant from the Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club to help provide school clothing for students in need across Sussex County.
Organization officials say the funding will supply a full year of new school clothing for approximately 17 local students. Clothing Our Kids provides essential clothing items to children throughout the county through donations, grants and fundraising efforts, including its annual charity golf tournament.
The grant is part of Rotary International’s district grant program, which supports projects addressing community needs.