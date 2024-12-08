BERLIN, Md. - The Stephen Decatur Seahawks claimed their second consecutive state championship Saturday night, defeating Huntington High at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. With a final score of 13-12, the Seahawks completed another undefeated season.
Quarterback Johnny Hobgood led the charge with a crucial touchdown pass to Zakhari Baker that electrified the crowd. After the game, Hobgood credited his team’s defense and offensive line for their pivotal roles in the victory.
“If you're giving 12 points to any team, you just should win,” Hobgood said.
Head coach Jake Coleman, who guided the team to its second undefeated season in a row, praised the players for their unwavering dedication.
“They wanted to win this starting next week of last year,” Coleman said. “They got right into our offseason program and worked with a single goal in mind: to be back-to-back state champions. To see the kids put all that effort into it and then finish the job is unreal.”
The community rallied behind the team, hosting a celebratory welcome party at the high school upon the Seahawks’ return.
Reflecting on the remarkable achievements of the past two years, Coleman expressed both pride and sadness as he prepares to say goodbye to the graduating seniors.
“28 and 0. Back-to-back state champions. It's an unbelievable group,” Coleman said. “I'm proud to be their coach, and I'm sad to see them graduate.”
Coleman plans to stay in touch with all the seniors, and looks forward to the team's celebratory banquet planned for January, a final gathering to honor the Seahawks’ incredible journey.