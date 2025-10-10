DELMARVA - A powerful coastal storm is expected to impact Delaware this weekend, with CoastTV meteorologists warning of potential flooding up to 5 inches possible, wind gusts approaching 60 mph Sunday afternoon. Coastal towns are warning locals to prepare.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring the storm system, which is forecast to strike Sunday through Monday, Oct. 12–13. A Coastal Flood Watch and High Wind Watch have been issued by the National Weather Service, covering Atlantic coastal regions and the lower Delaware Bay.
DEMA Director A.J. Schall said Delawareans should follow local directives to stay safe.
"Take steps now to check your emergency kit, to clear gutters and secure outdoor furniture, to set aside some cash in case of loss of power, and to avoid nonessential travel during periods of heavy rains." said Schall.
The City of Lewes issued a public safety alert urging locals to prepare now. "Evacuations may be needed. Please secure outdoor items, check on neighbors, particularly the elderly and those living alone, and bring pets inside."
Further down the coast, Ocean City officials said emergency services personnel with the town are actively monitoring the storm and coordinating preparedness efforts.
