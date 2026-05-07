Coastal Connections: Creating a greater connection through nature in southern Delaware

This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Nature has a way of healing. Whether it’s stepping outside or listening to birds, wind or waves along the shore, those quiet moments can help ease worries.
For Zach Graboyes, the outdoors has always been a constant.
"I’ve always loved the outdoors and I’ve loved photography, and both my grandfathers were photographers, so it must have kind of been passed down in the genes," he said.
Graboyes began capturing photos and videos of nature at an early age. Over time, that passion grew into a YouTube channel called "Nature in Numbers," where he shares scenes from southern Delaware.
"I wanted to share it with people because sometimes it’s hard to get access to the outdoors, whether it’s the hustle and bustle of the day, a busy job, whatever it might be," he said.
Along with showcasing scenic views, Graboyes tailors his videos for outdoor meditation, aiming to give viewers a chance to slow down.
"There’s so much stress going on in our society, maybe more so now than in the past," he said. "So I think it’s really important for everyone to just take a moment and relax, debrief, pause."
He says even a brief mental escape into nature, in person or through a screen, can shift the course of someone’s day.
Hearing birds or watching a sunrise can help restore a sense of balance, he said, while fresh air and natural surroundings often bring a feeling of peace and calm.
Graboyes encourages anyone feeling overwhelmed to take a moment, close their eyes and tune out the noise of daily life, even if it’s just by watching a video, and reconnect with a quieter world.