This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
LEWES, Del. - Paul Cullen’s musical journey began over 40 years ago. Decades later, the former Bad Company bassist continues to make an impact—not just through music, but also through food and philanthropy.
Cullen, once a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-nominated band Bad Company, reflected on the recognition.
"It’s a long time coming—they sold over 40 million albums," Cullen said.
Before his time with the legendary rock band, Cullen played in his own band "The Boys of Summer," a Florida-based group. In the Sunshine State is where Cullen got his start with Bad Company.
"I met them down in Florida, and that’s how I got the job with the band," Cullen recalled. "The original bass player didn’t want to go on tour, so they asked me. I went and auditioned and got the job."
Cullen played bass for Bad Company from 1990 to 1994, touring across the country. He still treasures memorabilia from that time.
From the Stage to the Community
Cullen moved to the Delaware coast in 2001 and has since focused on giving back. His nonprofit organization, Paul Kares, supports aspiring musicians and culinary students.
One of the organization’s initiatives is funding travel opportunities for culinary students.
"Alondra is a single mom who works for us while studying at Del Tech. We’re sending her and her class to Italy for 10 days," Cullen said. "It’s really heartwarming to be able to help and pay it forward."
Music, Food, and Giving Back
Today, Cullen owns The Room at Cedar Grove, where he hosts four to five concerts a week, with proceeds benefiting Paul Kares. He also works as a private chef, combining his love of food with his musical background.
"My happy place is when I show up to someone’s house and there’s a party of 16 waiting for me. I cook for them, pour wine, and play a private concert afterward," he said.
From rock stages to fine dining, Cullen continues to bring people together through music, food, and community.