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LEWES, Del. - A beloved Lewes tradition is back as the annual Tulip Festival gets underway, filling the First Town in the First State with colorful blooms.
Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 9, 2026 @ 3:41 pm
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
LEWES, Del. - A beloved Lewes tradition is back as the annual Tulip Festival gets underway, filling the First Town in the First State with colorful blooms.
Tulips in shades of red, yellow, orange, pink and more are now on display across town as the festival returns for its 17th year. The vibrant scenes are the result of months of planning and planting by Lewes in Bloom, a volunteer organization.
“Last fall we planted 33,000 tulips in Lewes, and they’re in about 12 to 15 locations,” said co-chair Ed Zygmonski. “We’re an all-volunteer organization; no one in Lewes in Bloom gets paid.”
This year, visitors can look for a special addition: the “Tulip of Lewes.” The flower, a red tulip with orange-tipped petals, can be found in planters along Second Street and near the bridge in town.
In addition to the colorful displays, the festival features activities such as the “History in Bloom” walking tour.
The festival runs through April 19, but events continue even after the blooms fade. Organizers will host a “tulip dig,” allowing visitors to dig up bulbs and take them home to plant.
Visitors looking to explore the displays can pick up a “Tiptoe to Tulips” map at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce.
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
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