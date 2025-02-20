This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - For many visitors, a stroll along the Ocean City Boardwalk is a seasonal activity. But for Lou Catelli, it’s a daily routine—one he hasn’t missed in six years.
“You've got to do something to stay healthy, stay in shape,” Catelli said. “And it’s the fresh air, the way to decompress, and just get everything out of your head.”
Catelli walks the entire length of the boardwalk twice a day during the off-season, a commitment that totals nine miles daily. Despite winter conditions that sometimes make his trek treacherous, he remains undeterred.
“There’s a few days where it’s ice, and that was just treacherous,” he said. “The streets, they maintain great here in Ocean City. But the boardwalk, they don’t plow or do anything.”
His dedication has not gone unnoticed. Regular walkers along the boardwalk recognize Catelli, exchanging greetings and fist bumps as he passes.
“You see the same faces every day. And a lot of people do this, from young to old—just every morning, back and forth, back and forth,” he said.
Catelli and his family own a place near the boardwalk and have no plans to leave. He credits the off-season for providing the perfect setting to clear his mind and recharge.
“The off-season is the best. It’s a great way to decompress and just kind of recharge your batteries,” he said. “It really is a perfect setup.”
Those looking to spot Catelli during one of his walks can find him easily, as he is always wearing shorts.